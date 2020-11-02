GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge on four-hour chart

- GBP/JPY fails to extend Friday’s pullback moves from five-week lows.
- Bullish chart pattern has an extra upside barrier around 136.00.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support inside the price-positive formation.
GBP/JPY drops to 135.20, down 0.12% intraday, ahead of Monday’s UK trading session. The pair portrays a bullish chart play, falling wedge, on the four-hour (4H) view amid normal RSI conditions.
While the early reading of the chart keeps the bulls hopeful once the pair breaks above 135.55 resistance, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September 22 to October 11 upside, near 136.00, becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s ability to cross 136.00 can aim for the previous month’s high close to 137.85 with the 137.00 and 137.70 likely offering intermediate halts during the rise.
Alternatively, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 134.90 becomes the nearby support ahead of the formation’s lower line, at 134.30 now.
During the quote’s downside past-134.30, September 25 bottom near 133.80 may act as a buffer before directing the GBP/JPY bears toward the September month’s low of 133.04.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|135.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.59
|Daily SMA50
|137.11
|Daily SMA100
|136.54
|Daily SMA200
|136.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.81
|Previous Daily Low
|134.41
|Previous Weekly High
|137.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
