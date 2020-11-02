GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge on four-hour chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY fails to extend Friday’s pullback moves from five-week lows.
  • Bullish chart pattern has an extra upside barrier around 136.00.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support inside the price-positive formation.

GBP/JPY drops to 135.20, down 0.12% intraday, ahead of Monday’s UK trading session. The pair portrays a bullish chart play, falling wedge, on the four-hour (4H) view amid normal RSI conditions.

While the early reading of the chart keeps the bulls hopeful once the pair breaks above 135.55 resistance, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September 22 to October 11 upside, near 136.00, becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s ability to cross 136.00 can aim for the previous month’s high close to 137.85 with the 137.00 and 137.70 likely offering intermediate halts during the rise.

Alternatively, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 134.90 becomes the nearby support ahead of the formation’s lower line, at 134.30 now.

During the quote’s downside past-134.30, September 25 bottom near 133.80 may act as a buffer before directing the GBP/JPY bears toward the September month’s low of 133.04.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 135.24
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 135.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.59
Daily SMA50 137.11
Daily SMA100 136.54
Daily SMA200 136.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.81
Previous Daily Low 134.41
Previous Weekly High 137.07
Previous Weekly Low 134.41
Previous Monthly High 137.86
Previous Monthly Low 134.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 135.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 137.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD falls back to 0.70, indicators are biased bearish

AUD/USD falls back to 0.70, indicators are biased bearish

AUD/USD revisits session lows seen during the early Asian trading hours, having faced rejection at 0.7025 following the release of an above-forecast China Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Technical studies indicate scope for deeper declines below 0.70.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above 104.50 as US elections jitters set in

USD/JPY holds steady above 104.50 as US elections jitters set in

USD/JPY pops to close the opening bearish gap but the further upside appears elusive above 104.50 amid pre-US election jitters. USD/JPY was sold in the open as a flight to safely supported the yen, as US investors get braced for a potential roller-coaster week. 

USD/JPY News

Gold bears hopeful below $1891 amid US election caution

Gold bears hopeful below $1891 amid US election caution

The fate of gold (XAU/USD) hinges on the much-awaited outcome of the US Presidential election, which will determine the extent of the fiscal stimulus aid, as the country battles an intensifying second wave of the coronavirus.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.

Read more

WTI oil slip to five-month low on demand concerns

WTI oil slip to five-month low on demand concerns

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures