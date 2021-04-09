GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Price retreats to trendline, likely to test again 150.00

- GBP/JPY bottomed at 149.59, a fresh two-week low, and then rebounded.
- The recovery found resistance at the uptrend line and under 151.00.
The GBP/JPY printed a fresh correction low at 149.59, extending the decline from the multi-year high it reached on Tuesday above 153.00. Then it completed a pullback to the recently broken trendline.
The pound failed to remove the negative bias and it is trading around 150.50. A consolidation below would suggest a range trading at lower levels between 149.90 and 150.50. A break under 149.90 would expose the recent low near 149.60.
Technical indicators still points to the downside, but the negative momentum eased over the last hours. A recovery above 151.20 would alleviate further the bearish tone. The next resistance stands at 151.80.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|150.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.36
|Daily SMA50
|148.88
|Daily SMA100
|144.56
|Daily SMA200
|140.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.09
|Previous Daily Low
|149.89
|Previous Weekly High
|153.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.