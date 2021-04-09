GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Price retreats to trendline, likely to test again 150.00

By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY bottomed at 149.59, a fresh two-week low, and then rebounded.
  • The recovery found resistance at the uptrend line and under 151.00.

The GBP/JPY printed a fresh correction low at 149.59, extending the decline from the multi-year high it reached on Tuesday above 153.00. Then it completed a pullback to the recently broken trendline.

The pound failed to remove the negative bias and it is trading around 150.50. A consolidation below would suggest a range trading at lower levels between 149.90 and 150.50. A break under 149.90 would expose the recent low near 149.60.

Technical indicators still points to the downside, but the negative momentum eased over the last hours. A recovery above 151.20 would alleviate further the bearish tone. The next resistance stands at 151.80.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.68
Today Daily Change 0.61
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 150.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.36
Daily SMA50 148.88
Daily SMA100 144.56
Daily SMA200 140.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.09
Previous Daily Low 149.89
Previous Weekly High 153.22
Previous Weekly Low 150.59
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.01

 

 

