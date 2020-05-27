GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound weakens vs. Japanse yen, nearing the 132.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY retraces down after the recent surge to the 133.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 133.25 support. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
After breaking to its highest since the 11th of May 2020, GBP/JPY is retracing down breaking below the 132.25 support level. The spot is trading below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart while maintaining an overall bearish bias. A daily close below the 132.25 level would be seen as bearish with the potential to revisit the 131.33 and 130.75 levels. On the other hands, if the spot regains strength above the 133.25 level, GBP/JPY could be in a position to accelerate to the upside. 
 
 
Resistance: 133.25, 133.87, 134.83
Support: 132.25, 131.33, 130.80
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.02
Today Daily Change -0.63
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 132.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.92
Daily SMA50 132.49
Daily SMA100 136.67
Daily SMA200 137.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.04
Previous Daily Low 131.25
Previous Weekly High 132.51
Previous Weekly Low 129.32
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 133.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 134.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 135.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

