  • The Pound dips 0.5% on the day after failing to confirm above 161.90 Fib. resistance.
  • The pair has broken the near-term upward trendline and is now testing the 160.90 support area.
  • Below 160.90, the next potential targets are 160.00 round revel and 158.55.

The Sterling is losing ground on Thursday, to put an end to a three-day recovery from the 158.90 area. GBP/JPY has lost nearly 0.5% on the day so far,  retreating from Wednesday’s highs at 162.35 to test previous resistance turned support at 160.90.

The pair was unable to confirm the 38,2% Fibonacci Resistance level at 161.90 on Wednesday and has been gaining negative traction on Thursday, amid a sourer market sentiment.

Technical indicators are turning lower

On its reversal, the GBP has broken trendline support from last week's lows and is testing the mentioned 160.90 support area (December 21, 27 highs).

With the MACD in the four-hour chart on the verge of a bearish cross and RSI treading below the 50 level, a confirmation below 160.90 would strengthen bears and open the path toward the 160.00 round level on its way to a three-month low at 158.55.

On the contrary, a positive reaction should reach past the previous trendline support, now at 161.30, and the confluence of Fibonacci resistance and the 50-SMA at 161.80. This would ease negative pressure and set the pair’s focus on the December 28 peak, at 162.30.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 161.02
Today Daily Change -0.59
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 161.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 164.6
Daily SMA50 166.35
Daily SMA100 164.52
Daily SMA200 163.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 162.34
Previous Daily Low 160.34
Previous Weekly High 167.04
Previous Weekly Low 158.6
Previous Monthly High 170.95
Previous Monthly Low 163.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 161.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 161.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 160.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 159.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 158.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 162.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 163.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 164.53

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board. 

Gold News

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.

Read more

The year in review and ahead

The year in review and ahead

Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures