GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound under pressure below 144.00 handle vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY erased the UK election bull spike.
  • The bears could drive the spot al the way down to the 141.00 figure. 
 

GBP/JPY daily chart

 
The cross is pulling back down sharply after the huge bullish spike, which happened on the UK election-day. The spot is nearing the 143.00 handle while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
As the bears broke below the 144.00 handle, there might be no critical support before the 141.00 handle. Bulls might have a hard time to recover the ground lost. Meanwhile, a retest of 144.00 and 145.30 could be possible, though. However, bulls would need a daily close above the 146.85 resistance levels in order to resume the bull trend towards the 148.00 and 149.00 handles.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 143.37
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 143.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.27
Daily SMA50 140.51
Daily SMA100 135.78
Daily SMA200 138.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 146.23
Previous Daily Low 143.48
Previous Weekly High 147.96
Previous Weekly Low 142.48
Previous Monthly High 141.86
Previous Monthly Low 139.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 144.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 145.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 145.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 147.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 148.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

