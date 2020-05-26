GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound surges in 6-week highs, challenges 133.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY registers an impressive advance to the 133.00 figure.
  • Support can be seen near the 132.49 and 131.46 levels. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is having a boost breaking to its highest since the 11th of May 2020. The quote made an impressive come back now challenging the 133.00 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Since the overall trend remains bearish it remains to be seen if the market can overcome the 133.25 resistance level. On the flip side, bearish moves down could find some support near the 132.25 and 1317.46 level initially.
 
 
 
Resistance: 133.25, 133.87, 134.83
Support: 132.49, 131.46, 130.80
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.88
Today Daily Change 1.60
Today Daily Change % 1.22
Today daily open 131.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.93
Daily SMA50 132.43
Daily SMA100 136.77
Daily SMA200 137.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.41
Previous Daily Low 130.89
Previous Weekly High 132.51
Previous Weekly Low 129.32
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

