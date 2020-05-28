GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound remains limited by the 133.00 resistance vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY is chopping below the 133.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 132.00 support. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
Following the test of the 11th of May swing high, GBP/JPY is chopping below the 133.00 resistance level while above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. However, the overall trend remains down, therefore sellers are likely to defend the 133.00 resistance which has proved to be solid throughout the month of May. Bears would be looking for a break below the 132.00 level with the potential of more weakness towards the 131.33 and 130.75 levels. On the flip side, the spot is expected to meet resistance once again near the 133.00 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 133.00, 133.87, 134.83
Support: 132.00, 131.33, 130.80
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.62
Today Daily Change 0.55
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 132.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.88
Daily SMA50 132.62
Daily SMA100 136.56
Daily SMA200 137.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.01
Previous Daily Low 131.63
Previous Weekly High 132.51
Previous Weekly Low 129.32
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues

GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues

GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix. 

GBP/USD News

Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold

Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold

One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”

Read more

WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel

WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel

The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.

Oil News

Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data

Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures