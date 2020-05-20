GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound recovery attempt fails above 132.00

- GBP/JPY rebound from 129.30 has been capped at 132.45.
- The pound retreats to 131.50 area after a two-day rally confirming the overall bearish trend.
GBP/JPY’s upside attempt from eight-week lows at 129.30 has failed to consolidate above 132.00 and the pair has retreated to the mid-range of 131.00 on Wednesday, to confirm the current bearish bias.
After rallying for two consecutive days, the pair has hit resistance at 132.47, where the 50-day SMA lies, before retreating to 131.55, maintaining the bearish momentum intact, with the pair printing lower tops and bottoms within a clear downward trading channel.
On the downside, the pair might find support at 131.30/40 (May 15, 18 highs). Below here 130.60 (intra-day low) would open the doors to key support level at 129.30 (May 17 low).
On the upside, the pair should break above the mentioned 50-day SMA, at 132.45 area to ease bearish pressure. Above here, 133.20 (May 5 and 11 highs) might open the doors to 135.45 (April 30 high).
GBP/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
