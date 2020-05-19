GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound off session highs near 132.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY overall bear trend remains intact.  
  • GBP/JPY is challenging the 132.29 resistance.  
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/JPY is trading below its 200 SMA on the four-hour chart while printing lower lows and lower highs, suggesting a bearish momentum. However, the currency cross is challenging the 132.29 resistance and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. Given the overall bearish bias, sellers should remain in control below the mentioned level as bears can set their eyes on the 131.46, 130.80, 130.00 levels on the way down. On the other hand, resistances are seen near 132.29, 133.25 and 134.00 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 132.29, 133.25, 134.00
Support: 131.46, 130.80, 130.00, 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.1
Today Daily Change 1.22
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 130.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.29
Daily SMA50 132.57
Daily SMA100 137.34
Daily SMA200 137.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.28
Previous Daily Low 129.32
Previous Weekly High 133.19
Previous Weekly Low 129.54
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920

EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920

The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.2240

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.2240

The Sterling retains most of its daily gains against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.

Read more

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.

Gold News

US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures