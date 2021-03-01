GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound looks weak after being unable to recover 149.00

- GBP/JPY fails to benefit from the recovery in equity prices.
- Chart shows uptrend intact but bearish signals in the short-term.
The GBP/JPY is rising modestly on Monday. It rose earlier to 149.30 and then pulled back, finding support at the 148.30 zone. Price failed to rise back above the 20-SMA in the four-hour chart, showing that the momentum could still favor the yen.
If the pound rises back above 149.10, it would be recovering a key level, suggesting the correction is over. Attention would turn again to the 150.00 area.
On the flip side, immediate support is located at 148.30. A break lower should lead to more losses, targeting 147.75. Below the next level to watch stands at 147.35, a strong barrier. If the correction continues, an uptrend line from December comes in at 145.70.
On Monday, the GBP/JPY failed to stage a sharp recovery. The rally in Wall Street, with the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq gaining by more than 2%, failed to lift the cross. The decline in GBP/USD combined with small gains in USD/JPY, kept the cross limited.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|148.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.11
|Daily SMA50
|143.07
|Daily SMA100
|140.49
|Daily SMA200
|138.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.18
|Previous Daily Low
|147.41
|Previous Weekly High
|150.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.41
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
