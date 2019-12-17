GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound correction extends against yen, all eyes on 144.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY is erasing the UK election bull spike.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 144.00 support. 

 

GBP/JPY daily chart

 
The cross is correcting down after the massive bullish spike seen on the UK election-day. The spot is trading just above the 144.00 handle while above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is in a bull flag while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls will need to break above the 145.30/146.85 resistance levels in order to resume the bull trend towards the 148.00 and 149.00 handles. However, if the bears break below the 144.00 handle, there might be no significant support before the 141.00 handle. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.35
Today Daily Change -1.88
Today Daily Change % -1.29
Today daily open 146.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.1
Daily SMA50 140.25
Daily SMA100 135.66
Daily SMA200 138.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 146.82
Previous Daily Low 145.75
Previous Weekly High 147.96
Previous Weekly Low 142.48
Previous Monthly High 141.86
Previous Monthly Low 139.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 146.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 146.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 145.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 144.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 146.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 147.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 147.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

