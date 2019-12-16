GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound correcting election-spike, trades near 146.00 handle vs. yen

  • GBP/JPY is correcting down after the UK election bullish spike.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 145.30 support. 
 

GBP/JPY daily chart

 
The cross is trading below the 2019 high (near the 149.00 handle). The market had an impressive breakout on the election day in the UK and left a big tail on top of the bar, suggesting potential exhaustion on the bullish-side. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is forming a bull flag while trading above the main SMAs. Bulls will want to break above the 146.85 resistance level in order to resume the bull trend towards the 148.00 and 149.00 handles. However, it remains to be seen if the euphoria of the news can be sustained. Bears will probably try to drag the quote down below the 145.30 support and further down lies the 143.70 level.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 146.11
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 145.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.82
Daily SMA50 139.96
Daily SMA100 135.53
Daily SMA200 138.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 147.96
Previous Daily Low 143.69
Previous Weekly High 147.96
Previous Weekly Low 142.48
Previous Monthly High 141.86
Previous Monthly Low 139.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 146.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 145.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 148.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.29

 

 

