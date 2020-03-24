GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Positive after confirming inverse head-and-shoulders on H4

- GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains after confirming the bullish chart pattern.
- 100-bar SMA, monthly resistance line in focus.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 126.15 add to the supports.
Having confirmed the inverse head-and-shoulders bullish pattern on the four-hour (H4) chart, GBP/JPY remains positive around 131.20 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
The pair currently heads to the confluence of 100-bar SMA and the monthly falling trend line, near 132.70/75.
Also adding upside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its current month declines, at 133.10.
In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-133.10, odds of witnessing 137.20 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.
If at all the GBP/JPY prices slip below the neckline of 129.50 and defy the bullish formation, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 127.50 can question the sellers.
Should there be a clear downside past-127.50, 126.15 and the monthly low near 124.00 will be on the sellers’ radar.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.2
|Today Daily Change
|2.81
|Today Daily Change %
|2.19%
|Today daily open
|128.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.66
|Daily SMA50
|139.62
|Daily SMA100
|140.78
|Daily SMA200
|137.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.57
|Previous Daily Low
|127.36
|Previous Weekly High
|132.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.07
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Buyers accelerate the run-up to 0.6000
AUD/USD stays positive near the three-day high. US President Trump keeps signing nearness to COVID-19 Bill, turns down the odds of using the Defense Production Act. A light economic calendar in Asian will keep the focus on the coronavirus headlines.
USD/JPY holding in bullish territories in the face of overcooked USD
USD/JPY is topping out in the 111 handle as the dollar loses steam and the pair falls into consolidation between 110.08 and 111.62.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls raining in on $7000 return
Bitfinex, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has deployed a proprietary surveillance tool — Shimmer — to combat market abuse and help promote orderly trading.
Gold: QE unlimited boosts XAU/USD, nearing $1630/oz
After suffering a sharp decline, gold is having a violent reaction up as this Monday the Fed announced that it would do whatever it takes to support the economy, aka Quantitative Easing unlimited or to infinity.
Oil holds in a phase of consolidation on $24 handle amid corrective markets
The price of oil on Tuesday has been better-bid in an otherwise bearish environment pertaining to the price wat and a COVID-19 economy, draining demand for the industry.