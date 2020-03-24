GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Positive after confirming inverse head-and-shoulders on H4

  • GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains after confirming the bullish chart pattern.
  • 100-bar SMA, monthly resistance line in focus.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 126.15 add to the supports.

Having confirmed the inverse head-and-shoulders bullish pattern on the four-hour (H4) chart, GBP/JPY remains positive around 131.20 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.

The pair currently heads to the confluence of 100-bar SMA and the monthly falling trend line, near 132.70/75.

Also adding upside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its current month declines, at 133.10.

In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-133.10, odds of witnessing 137.20 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.

If at all the GBP/JPY prices slip below the neckline of 129.50 and defy the bullish formation, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 127.50 can question the sellers.

Should there be a clear downside past-127.50, 126.15 and the monthly low near 124.00 will be on the sellers’ radar.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 131.2
Today Daily Change 2.81
Today Daily Change % 2.19%
Today daily open 128.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 134.66
Daily SMA50 139.62
Daily SMA100 140.78
Daily SMA200 137.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.57
Previous Daily Low 127.36
Previous Weekly High 132.59
Previous Weekly Low 124.07
Previous Monthly High 144.96
Previous Monthly Low 137.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.73

 

 

