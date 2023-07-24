- The daily chart suggests a fading buying pressure and possible sellers' entry, even as the GBP/JPY maintains an upward bias.
- GBP/JPY bearish crossover of the Tenkan-Sen and the Kijun-Sen and the Chikou-Span line crossing below price action point towards potential bearish activity.
- For GBP/JPY to turn bullish, the pair must reclaim the 182.00 level.
On Monday, the GBP/JPY faced barricades at around 182.30s and dropped below the 182.00 psychological level amid a risk-on impulse. Still, economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) weakened the Pound Sterling (GBP), which printed losses against most G8 FX currencies. As the Asian session begins, the GBP/JPY is trading at 181.41, posting minuscule gains of 0.02%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart standpoint, the GBP/JPY is upward biased, though a bearish crossover of the Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen, suggests that buying pressure is fading, and sellers are stepping in. At the same time, the Chikou-Span line at 181.40, is crossing below the price action, another bearish signal. Yet the GBP/JPY is still trending up, as the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) remains below price action.
Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY might be subject to a pullback in the near term. In that scenario, the GBP/JPY first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 181.00. A breach of the latter will expose the June 20 low of 179.92, followed by the July 20 daily low of 179.73, ahead of the June 12 low of 179.46, ahead of diving towards.
For a bullish resumption, the GBP/JPY must claim 182.00. Once done, the next resistance would emerge at the psychological 183.00 area before the year-to-date (YTD) high of 183.90.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|182.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.17
|Daily SMA50
|178.03
|Daily SMA100
|171.65
|Daily SMA200
|167.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.53
|Previous Daily Low
|179.92
|Previous Weekly High
|182.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.74
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|177.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores firmer US Dollar to recover from two-week low above 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD holds onto the week-start rebound from the lowest levels since July 12 to around 0.6740. The Aussie pair justifies its risk-barometer status, as well as cheers headlines suggesting more stimulus from China, while ignoring the firmer US Dollar and mixed data at home.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.1000s as Eurozone, German data flag recession fears
EUR/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in two weeks after five-day downtrend. Eurozone, German PMI for July disappointed Euro bulls as manufacturing gauge slumped to multi-month low.
Gold eyes further downside as United States data fuels US Dollar
Gold remains on the back foot after four-day downtrend, bears cheer 100-DMA break. XAU/USD slides on comparatively better United States data, downbeat statistics from UK, Eurozone also add strength to US Dollar. US Consumer Confidence will entertain intraday Gold traders, Wednesday’s Fed verdict is the key.
IMF cautions against crypto as legal tender, Coinbase disagrees
Coinbase has rebutted a statement by the International Monetary Authority, taking the side of crypto as a necessary driver for the evolution of money. While Coinbase agrees that policies are necessary in the crypto sphere for investor protection, the largest exchange by trading volume is all in on all things pro-crypto.
A relative calm
US stocks drifted modestly higher Monday, with S&P up 0.4% on more earnings beats even as US10yr yields up 4bps to 3.87%. as investors position ahead of a big week for corporate earnings and macro updates - including the FOMC meeting, a fresh PCE reading, and 2Q GDP.