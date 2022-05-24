- The GBP/JPY paired Monday’s gains and some more, down 1.31%.
- Sentiment remains negative as Wednesday’s Asian session begins.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: To further extend its current losses towards 157.99 and beyond.
Risk-aversion is back for the second consecutive trading day in the week and weighs on the GBP/JPY, which plummets 200 pips as the North American session winds down. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 159.03.
Sentiment remains sour due to US Federal Reserve tightening monetary conditions as the central bank scrambles to bring inflation down. US S&P Global PMIs showed mixed readings, but investors’ concerns about a difficult US economic scenario cloud the outlook. Meanwhile, market players sought safe-haven protection and sold off assets that had the risk word attached to them.
On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY opened near the daily highs at 160.98 and tumbled shy of a solid supply zone around 160.01-41. Initially, the cross stabilized around the 160.30-60 area. However, once it broke below an upslope trendline near 160.50, it exerted further downward pressure until it broke below 160.02, accelerating the downtrend and reaching a fresh weekly low at 157.99.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Once Tuesday’s trading session is in the rearview mirror, the GBP/JPY shifted neutral-downward biased, as shown by the daily chart. Despite the long-term daily moving averages (DMAs) residing below the exchange rate, price action in the 1-hour chart depicts a successive series of lower highs (LH) and lower lows (LL). Hence, a downward move towards the previously tested 157.99 weekly low is on the cards.
That said, the GBP/JPY first support would be May 19 swing low at 158.75. Break below would expose the May 24 daily low at 157.99, followed by the May 16 swing low at 157.42.
Hourly chart
Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.03
|Today Daily Change
|-2.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.24
|Today daily open
|160.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.61
|Daily SMA50
|161.27
|Daily SMA100
|158.25
|Daily SMA200
|155.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.01
|Previous Daily Low
|159.35
|Previous Weekly High
|161.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.44
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes above 0.7100 ahead of FOMC minutes
The AUD/USD pair has surpassed 0.7110 as investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday. The pair struggled to surpass 0.7120 on Tuesday and is attempting to elevate itself above the fortnight high at 0.7127.
EUR/USD clings to monthly top above 1.0700 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD dribbles around a one-month high, after rising for the last two consecutive days to Wednesday’s Asian morning, as the US dollar selling pauses ahead of the key catalyst, as well as amid a risk-off mood.
Gold bulls stay on top, but bears lurking at daily resistance
The gold price has been moving higher on Tuesday as the US dollar gave way to the bears yet again, sliding to a one-month low following hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.
Can Cardano price drop lower after losing 80% since its all-time high?
Cardano price action continues to dip lower and lower, following the broader market in a continued downtrend. Time cycles indicate relief may not come until June.
RBNZ Preview: Will they step up their tightening game? Premium
Another double-dose rate hike is on the table for the RBNZ when it meets this Wednesday to decide on its monetary policy at 0200 GMT. The central bank’s outlook on the pace of tightening, however, will be key in determining NZD/USD’s next price direction.