GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces 138.00 as Brexit hopes get real

- GBP/JPY picks up bids inside a short-term rising channel.
- 137.75/70 becomes the key support, Brexit optimism favor the bulls.
GBP/JPY rises to 138.32, currently up 0.13% intraday around 138.20, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently gained after The Sun reported that a trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK is likely coming early next week.
Read: Breaking: David Frost tells PM Johnson to prepare to shake on EU trade deal ‘early next week’
While Friday’s high of 138.50 can offer immediate resistance, the upper line of an ascending channel stretched from Thursday, at 138.92 now, could challenge the GBP/JPY buyers afterward.
During the pair’s sustained run-up past-138.92, the 139.00 round-figure and 139.80 can act as buffers ahead of the run-up towards the 140.00 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, a confluence of 200-HMA, support line of the stated channel and 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 05-11 upside near 137.75/70 becomes the key support to watch.
If at all the GBP/JPY bears sneak in around 137.70, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 137.10 and November 05 high around 136.30 could return to the charts.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|138.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.81
|Daily SMA50
|136.43
|Daily SMA100
|136.92
|Daily SMA200
|135.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.51
|Previous Daily Low
|137.55
|Previous Weekly High
|140.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.77
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit.
Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism
Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+ in the limelight
WTI has slipped back below $41.50 from earlier highs above $42.00, but holds onto daily gains of more than $1. Boosting the crude complex is vaccine optimism, strong Asia data and hopes for an output cut extension from OPEC+.