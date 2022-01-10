GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought RSI, weekly horizontal hurdle test buyers above 157.00

- GBP/JPY extends Friday’s rebound, stays firmer around intraday top at the latest.
- Two-day-old ascending trend line guards immediate upside ahead of the horizontal area from December 04.
- Upward sloping support line from the last Monday, 100-HMA restricts nearby losses.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to 157.32, up 0.14% intraday, while portraying the second consecutive daily gains during early Monday morning in Europe.
Even so, overbought RSI conditions and the short-term key resistances challenge the pair buyers.
Among them, an upward sloping trend line from Thursday, near 157.40, acts as an immediate resistance, a break of which will direct the quote towards a one-week-long horizontal resistance region near 157.45-50.
If at all the GBP/JPY buyers manage to keep reins past 157.50, the recent highs of 157.76 may act as a buffer ahead of challenging the year 2021 peak of 158.22.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the short-term support line and the 100-HMA, respectively near 157.00 and 156.85.
However, a clear downside break of 156.85 will direct the quote towards Thursday’s low of 156.00, a break of which will challenge the GBP/JPY bulls to rethink their upside bias.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|157.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.65
|Daily SMA50
|152.98
|Daily SMA100
|152.87
|Daily SMA200
|152.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.19
|Previous Daily Low
|156.73
|Previous Weekly High
|157.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.89
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit a post-pandemic high, as ECB policymakers worry about energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.
Gold: Risks appear skewed to the downside, eyes on Powell, US inflation
This Monday, gold price is consolidating the previous rebound below $1,800, as investors weigh the impact of aggressive Fed’s tightening and surging covid cases on the global economic recovery. Markets will remain cautious heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and US inflation data.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.