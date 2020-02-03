GBP/JPY Price Analysis: On the back foot inside descending triangle

- GBP/JPY remains under pressure after marking the heaviest losses in more than a month.
- A two-month-old descending triangle support line, 100-day SMA on sellers’ radar.
- An upside clearance of the triangle will refresh the yearly top.
GBP/JPY trades near 141.25 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently paused after registering the heaviest declines of the year the previous day. Even so, short-term triangle formation and the key SMA could challenge the pair’s further downside.
The support line of a descending triangle formation, near 140.85/80, could restrict the pair’s immediate declines ahead of a 100-day SMA level of 140.00.
In a case the bears refrain from respecting the 140.0 round-figure, November 2019 low near 139.30 and October 24 bottom surrounding 138.90 could return to the charts.
On the upside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s from September to December 2019, at 143.00, will limit the quote’s short-term recovery prior to the triangle’s resistance, at 143.50.
If at all the GBP/JPY prices manage to cross 143.50, the yearly top close to 144.60 will be in question.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.24
|Today Daily Change
|-1.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.29%
|Today daily open
|143.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143
|Daily SMA50
|142.76
|Daily SMA100
|140.02
|Daily SMA200
|137.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.29
|Previous Daily Low
|142.47
|Previous Weekly High
|143.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.26
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.25
