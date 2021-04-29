GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Off intraday top but stays directed towards 152.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY steps back from weekly high, keeps upside break of 200-SMA, 17-day-old trend line.
  • Strong Momentum line propels buyers toward downward sloping resistance line from April 07.
  • Horizontal area comprising multiple levels since March 23 adds to the downside filters.

GBP/JPY retreats to 151.45 while trimming the intraday gains to 0.8% during early Thursday. Even so, the quote holds on to the bullish bias backed by the upside break of short-term key resistance, now support, as well as 200-SMA.

Given the strong Momentum, a three-week-long resistance line near 152.00 gains the market’s attention. However, any further upside needs validation from early April tops near 152.10 before targeting the monthly top near 153.40.

During the run-up, the 153.00 round-figure should act as an intermediate halt.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need to conquer the 151.00–150.90 support confluence including 200-SMA and aforementioned support line, previous resistance, to recall GBP/JPY sellers.

Although the quote sustained weakness past-150.90 will easily attack the 150.00 psychological magnet, an area between 149.45 and 149.35, including multiple levels marked since late March, becomes the tough nut to crack for the bears.

Overall, GBP/JPY remains on the upward trajectory but short-term pullbacks can’t be ruled out.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 151.47
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 151.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.91
Daily SMA50 150.45
Daily SMA100 146.11
Daily SMA200 141.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.57
Previous Daily Low 151.01
Previous Weekly High 151.98
Previous Weekly Low 149.06
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 150.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100

EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.

GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation

GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.

EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100

EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.

Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene

Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.

GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign. 

