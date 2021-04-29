GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Off intraday top but stays directed towards 152.00

- GBP/JPY steps back from weekly high, keeps upside break of 200-SMA, 17-day-old trend line.
- Strong Momentum line propels buyers toward downward sloping resistance line from April 07.
- Horizontal area comprising multiple levels since March 23 adds to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY retreats to 151.45 while trimming the intraday gains to 0.8% during early Thursday. Even so, the quote holds on to the bullish bias backed by the upside break of short-term key resistance, now support, as well as 200-SMA.
Given the strong Momentum, a three-week-long resistance line near 152.00 gains the market’s attention. However, any further upside needs validation from early April tops near 152.10 before targeting the monthly top near 153.40.
During the run-up, the 153.00 round-figure should act as an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, pullback moves need to conquer the 151.00–150.90 support confluence including 200-SMA and aforementioned support line, previous resistance, to recall GBP/JPY sellers.
Although the quote sustained weakness past-150.90 will easily attack the 150.00 psychological magnet, an area between 149.45 and 149.35, including multiple levels marked since late March, becomes the tough nut to crack for the bears.
Overall, GBP/JPY remains on the upward trajectory but short-term pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|151.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.91
|Daily SMA50
|150.45
|Daily SMA100
|146.11
|Daily SMA200
|141.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.57
|Previous Daily Low
|151.01
|Previous Weekly High
|151.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.06
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
