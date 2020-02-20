GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Marks another U-turn from 144.60

- GBP/JPY steps back from the monthly high.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement back in focus.
- Mid-December 2019 lows will be on buyers’ radars during further upside.
Having registered one more failure to cross 144.60 the previous day, GBP/JPY pulls back to 144.35 amid the Asian session on Friday.
While considering the upbeat signals from MACD and RSI, GBP/JPY prices are likely to keep the strength. However, a sustained break of 144.60 will need to be validated by a daily closing beyond 144.66 comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November-December 2019 upside.
Should that happen, the quote can quickly rise towards December 13 low near 145.46 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 145.92 ahead of challenging the year top near 148.00.
Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 143.65, gains the counter-trend traders’ attention.
However, an upward sloping trend line from February 10, at 142.84 now, can question the sellers afterward.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|143.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.56
|Daily SMA50
|142.91
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|137.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.17
|Previous Daily Low
|142.8
|Previous Weekly High
|143.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.24
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
