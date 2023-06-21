GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Marches towards 182.00 resistance on upbeat UK inflation GBP/JP

- GBP/JPY prints the first daily gains in three after UK inflation data, snaps two-day losing streak.
- UK CPI, Core CPI both rose past market forecasts in May.
- Clear bounce off 100-HMA, upbeat oscillators also favor the pair buyers.
- Weekly resistance line prods immediate upside as bulls brace for fresh multi-month high.
GBP/JPY justifies upbeat UK inflation data to regain upside momentum, snapping two-day downtrend, amid early Wednesday morning in London. That said, the cross-currency pair jumps 80 pips to refresh its intraday high near 181.60 before recently making rounds to the mid-181.00s.
UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May rose past 8.4% market expectations to reprint the 8.7% YoY figure. That said, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose past analysts’ estimations and previous readings of 6.8% YoY to register a 7.1% YoY increase in inflation numbers for the said month.
Apart from the UK inflation data, the GBP/JPY pair’s clear rebound from the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA), around 180.60 by the press time, joins the bullish MACD signal to also keep the pair buyers hopeful.
It’s worth noting, however, that the RSI (14) line approaches the overbought territory and hence a downward-sloping trend line from Monday, close to the 182.00 round figure, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
In addition to the 182.00 hurdle, the latest multi-month high of near 182.15 also acts as an upside filter for the GBP/JPY pair before directing it towards the December 2015 peak of around 186.35.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 100-HMA level of near 180.60 will need validation from the 180.00 round figure and the latest swing low of 179.90 to convince intraday sellers.
Even so, the 200-HMA and a two-week-old rising support line, respectively near 178.15 and 177.65, will challenge the GBP/JPY bears before giving them control.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|180.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|175.53
|Daily SMA50
|171.63
|Daily SMA100
|166.81
|Daily SMA200
|165.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.1
|Previous Daily Low
|179.93
|Previous Weekly High
|182.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|174.36
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|177.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs toward 1.2800 on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.2800 with the initial reaction to the UK inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.7% on a yearly basis in May, matching April's increase and surpassing the market expectation of 8.4%.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900, follows footprints of sideways USD Index
The EUR/USD pair is demonstrating a non-directional performance above the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index, which is expected to provide action after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.