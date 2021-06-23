GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 155.00

- GBP/JPY makes a stellar recovery from the previous week's lower levels.
- Bulls remain hopeful above the 154.95 level, look for additional gains.
- Momentum oscillator moves in favor of upside momentum.
GBP/JPY price edges higher on Thursday morning in the initial trading session. The cross made YTD high at 156.07 in May and continued to drift lower since then. After testing the low of 151.32 price again rose to the 155.00 mark on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 154.99, up 0.08% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been in the continuous downside momentum since the beginning of the month. The pair remained under selling pressure after making a YTD high of 156.07 on May 27.
Price is comfortably placed above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 154.78, which strengthens the upside momentum for the pair.
In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first resistance at the high of June 16 at 155.38.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reading above the midline, which signifies the impending higher price movement. Any uptick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of buying opportunities.
Market participants would then look out for June 4 high at 155.76 followed by the high of May 31 in the vicinity of the 155.95 area.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move below the intraday low at 154.87, then it could inch toward the previous day’s low at 154.16. The cross would then be encouraged to retest the 153.65 horizontal support level.
Next, GBP/JPY bears would attempt to capture the 153.20 horizontal support level.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|154.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.79
|Daily SMA50
|153.24
|Daily SMA100
|151.26
|Daily SMA200
|144.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.47
|Previous Daily Low
|153.1
|Previous Weekly High
|155.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|152
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Prints bearish flag on 4H above 1.1900
EUR/USD eases from intraday top to 1.1930 amid a subdued Asian session on Thursday. Although the major currency pair is on the way to snap a three-week downtrend, it forms a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains
Gold lost its traction before reaching $1,800 on Wednesday. Near-term technical outlook remains bearish with 100-day SMA capping the upside. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,770.
SafeMoon price craves new opportunity, but SAFEMOON rally not on the horizon
SafeMoon price fails to build on the golden cross signal on June 16 as the weight of the deteriorating cryptocurrency complex plunged SAFEMOON to a new correction low. The initial recovery was impulsive.
Apple Stock Forecast: AAPL stabilizing but remains bullish and targeting record highs
Apple shares just down marginally on Wednesday. The weekly chart shows a nice triangle breakout. AAPL still far short of record highs, while other FAANG stocks aim for records.