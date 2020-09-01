GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Looks south on the negative divergence of key indicators

GBP/JPY is sidelined in Asia near 141.45 versus, having faced rejection at 142.00 on Monday.

Bearish divergences of key 4-hour chart indicators show scope for a deeper pullback.

GBP/JPY is trading mostly unchanged on the day near 141.45 at press time.

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of the relative strength index. A bearish divergence occurs when the indicator charts lower highs, contradicting higher highs on prices and is indicative of uptrend exhaustion.

The slow stochastic indicator on the 4-hour chart has also diverged in favor of the bears.

As such, the pair could witness a pullback to the psychological support of 141.00, which, if violated, would shift the focus to the 10-day simple moving average, currently at 139.97. On the higher side, key levels to watch out for are 141.75 (Asian session high) and 142.00.

4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels