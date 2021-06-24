GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from monthly resistance above 154.00

- GBP/JPY remains sidelined after posting the week’s heaviest losses.
- Further losses envisioned on bearish MACD, failures to cross key hurdle.
- Yearly high can lure bulls above trend line resistance, 153.40-50 area becomes crucial support zone.
GBP/JPY sellers await fresh impulse while taking rounds to 154.30-35 during the initial Asian session on Friday. The cross-currency pair reversed from a one-month-old resistance line the previous day before bouncing off 153.83.
It should, however, be noted that the bearish MACD signals join the pullback from important resistance to direct sellers towards the 153.50-40 support confluence comprising 50-day SMA and April tops, as well as late May lows.
Although the pair’s downside past 153.40 becomes less expected, the GBP/JPY bears’ dominance below the said support will aim for late April tops near 152.40 and then to the 152.00 threshold ahead of highlighting an ascending support line from March 24, near 151.45.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may fade around the 155.00 round figure before the stated resistance line could tame the GBP/JPY bulls around 155.10.
If at all the quote rallies beyond 155.10, the monthly high, also the highest since early 2018, around 156.10, will be in the spotlight.
Overall, GBP/JPY consolidates the previous month’s gains above an important support confluence.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|154.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.83
|Daily SMA50
|153.34
|Daily SMA100
|151.38
|Daily SMA200
|145.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.16
|Previous Daily Low
|154.16
|Previous Weekly High
|155.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|152
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
