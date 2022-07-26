- GBP/JPY fades the week-start recovery as buyers flirt with bullish chart pattern.
- Sustained trading above 50-HMA, firmer RSI teases bulls.
- Successful trading above 165.00 appears necessary to aim for late June’s peak.
GBP/JPY struggles to keep buyers on the table as it retreats to 164.70 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Even so, the weekly inverse head-and-shoulder (H&S) bullish formation joins the quote’s sustained trading above 50-HMA to push back the bears.
However, the cross-currency pair’s upside hinges on the successful break of the stated bullish formation’s neckline, around 165.00.
Following that, the theory suggests a run-up towards late June’s swing high near 167.00 while the monthly peak of 166.25 can act as an intermediate halt.
It’s worth noting that June 22 peak near 167.85 and the yearly high marked in the last month around 168.75 could challenge the GBP/JPY buyers past 167.00.
Alternatively, pullback remains elusive until the quote stays beyond the 50-HMA, around 164.10.
Following that, the recent swing low around 163.00 and the monthly low of 160.40 could lure the GBP/JPY sellers. Also acting as the downside filter is the 160.00 psychological magnet.
Overall, GBP/JPY hints at further upside as it portrays a bullish chart formation.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|164.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.15
|Daily SMA50
|163.68
|Daily SMA100
|162.11
|Daily SMA200
|158.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.09
|Previous Daily Low
|163
|Previous Weekly High
|166.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.01
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
