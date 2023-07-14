GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Holds the ground near 180.60 area, eyes on a Bull Cross

On the flip side, the critical support level to watch is at 180.00, the confluence of psychological round mark and a low of July 13. A breach of the mentioned level, further downside is expected. The next contention is seen at 179.55 (low of July 12), followed by 178.80 (low of June 16), and finally at 178.20 (low of June 15).

GBP/JPY’s key resistance emerges at 180.80, representing a confluence of the 25- and 50-hour EMA. Any meaningful follow-through buying could pave the way to the next hurdle at 181.40 (High of July 13) en route to 182.00 (psychological level, High of July 11). A convincing break above the latter will trigger a rally to 182.65 (Low of July 6).

It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the 40-60 zone, indicating the non-directional movement of the pair. However, the 25-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is on the verge of crossing the 50-hour EMA. If a decisive crossover occurs on the one-hour chart . It would validate a Bull Cross highlighting the path of least resistance for the cross is to the upside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.