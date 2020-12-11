GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hammered down to one-month lows, sub-137.00 levels

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY remained under some intense selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday.
  • The set-up might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders and points to further weakness.

The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and tumbled to one-month lows during the mid-European session. The cross was last seen hovering near the 137.00 mark, just above the 50% Fibonacci level of the 133.05-140.71 move up.

In the recent price action, the GBP/JPY cross has repeatedly failed to hold on to its gains beyond the key 140.00 psychological mark. The subsequent steep decline might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.

The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing the 136.00 confluence support, now looks a distinct possibility.

The mentioned level comprises of the 61.8% Fibo. level and a short-term ascending trend-line. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 135.60 region, below which the GBP/JPY cross seems all set to prolong its bearish trend amid no-deal Brexit fears.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now be seen as a selling opportunity near the 137.70 region (38.2% Fibo. level). This, in turn, should cap the upside near the 138.00 mark. A sustained move beyond, though seems unlikely, might trigger a short-covering move.

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.08
Today Daily Change -1.48
Today Daily Change % -1.07
Today daily open 138.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.96
Daily SMA50 137.63
Daily SMA100 137.73
Daily SMA200 135.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.81
Previous Daily Low 138.39
Previous Weekly High 140.71
Previous Weekly Low 138.38
Previous Monthly High 140.32
Previous Monthly Low 134.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve  Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.

