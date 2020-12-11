GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hammered down to one-month lows, sub-137.00 levels

- GBP/JPY remained under some intense selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday.
- The set-up might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders and points to further weakness.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and tumbled to one-month lows during the mid-European session. The cross was last seen hovering near the 137.00 mark, just above the 50% Fibonacci level of the 133.05-140.71 move up.
In the recent price action, the GBP/JPY cross has repeatedly failed to hold on to its gains beyond the key 140.00 psychological mark. The subsequent steep decline might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing the 136.00 confluence support, now looks a distinct possibility.
The mentioned level comprises of the 61.8% Fibo. level and a short-term ascending trend-line. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 135.60 region, below which the GBP/JPY cross seems all set to prolong its bearish trend amid no-deal Brexit fears.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now be seen as a selling opportunity near the 137.70 region (38.2% Fibo. level). This, in turn, should cap the upside near the 138.00 mark. A sustained move beyond, though seems unlikely, might trigger a short-covering move.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.08
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|138.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.96
|Daily SMA50
|137.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.73
|Daily SMA200
|135.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.81
|Previous Daily Low
|138.39
|Previous Weekly High
|140.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.38
|Previous Monthly High
|140.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
