- GBP/JPY extends its weekly rally for three consecutive days, up 0.90%.
- Positive UK economic data, alongside a break above Tuesday’s Asian high, exacerbated a test of the 166.00 figure.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Approaches a break above a two-month-old downslope trendline; otherwise would fall towards the 20-day EMA around 164.40s.
The GBP/JPY rises for six straight days as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins, with the GBP/JPY barely up by 0.06%, courtesy of positive UK economic data, to the detriment of the Japanese yen, pressured by an upbeat market mood, and higher US Treasury yields. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.80.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
GBP/JPY Tuesday’s price action depicts the pair opening near the daily pivot point at 165.00, followed by a fall below the 20-hour EMA, on the way to the daily low at 164.71, capping the fall just above the 50-hour EMA. Then, the GBP/JPY bounced off and rallied above 165.00, back above the 20-day EMA, and on its way up, hit a daily high at around 166.00 before easing towards current levels.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
The GBP/JPY depicts the pair as upward biased, with the daily moving averages (DMAs) below the exchange rate and about to break a two-month-old downslope trendline, above the 166.00 mark. Additionally, the GBP/JPY’s RSI at 58.29 suggests further upside, but its slope begins to shift almost horizontally, meaning buying pressure tempering ahead of the previously-mentioned trendline.
Using the above mentioned as a base case scenario, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be 166.00. A breach of the latter will expose June’s 28 high at 166.94. once cleared, the cross-currency will aim towards June’s 22 swing high at 167.85.
On the other hand, if GBP/JPY sellers step in, the first support would be the figure at 165.00. A decisive break will send the pair towards the 20-day EMA at 164.38, followed by the 50-day EMA at 163.25.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.80
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|165.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.59
|Daily SMA50
|163.09
|Daily SMA100
|161.52
|Daily SMA200
|157.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.1
|Previous Daily Low
|164.18
|Previous Weekly High
|165.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.84
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
