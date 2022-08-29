- GBP/JPY remains mildly bid inside monthly symmetrical triangle.
- Steady RSI hints at further grinding towards the north.
- 100-SMA adds strength to the upside filters, sellers should wait for sub-161.00 area for fresh entry.
GBP/JPY struggles to defend buyers inside a short-term symmetrical triangle, despite posting mild gains around 161.65 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair rises for the second consecutive day.
Given the steady RSI and the sluggish moves of the pair inside a pattern suggesting trend continuation, the GBP/JPY prices may remain sidelined while printing smaller gains.
However, the 100-SMA and the mentioned triangle’s resistance line highlight the 162.10-15 area as the key hurdle for the pair buyers to tackle.
Following that, a run-up towards the 200-SMA and the mid-month high, respectively near 163.00 and 163.60, can’t be ruled out.
It’s worth noting that multiple hurdles marked during late July and early August could act as the last defense of the GBP/JPY bears around 163.90-164.00.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the stated triangle’s support line, at 161.20. Also acting as a downside filter is the 161.00 round figure.
In a case where GBP/JPY remains bearish past 161.00, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards the 160.00 psychological magnet and the monthly low near 159.45 could lure the bears.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|161.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.1
|Daily SMA50
|163.59
|Daily SMA100
|163.11
|Daily SMA200
|159.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.69
|Previous Daily Low
|161.22
|Previous Weekly High
|162.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.8
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.