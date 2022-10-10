- GBP/JPY is slightly up, but the Japanese intervention looming might likely stall the rally.
- The GBP/JPY trapped between the 20/200-DMA at around 161.26-160.65.
- Short term, the GBP/JPY is neutral-to-downward biased, and once it clears 161.00, a fall toward 160.00 is on the cards.
The GBP/JPY slightly advances as the Asian Pacific session begins, up by a minimal 0.03%, after finishing Monday’s trading day almost flat, seesawing between the 20 and 200-day EMAs. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.11.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY is neutral-biased. However, it is worth noting that the cross-currency is approaching the 200-day EMA at 160.65, which, if broken, would exacerbate a fall toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 158.29. On the flip side, If the GBP/JPY clears the 20-day EMA at 161.26, it might open the door for a re-test of the 50-day EMA at 162.14.
In the one-hour timeframe, the GBP/JPY is neutral-to-downward biased. During the last two trading days, the pair has bottomed around the 160.50-161.50 area, fluctuating above/below the 20-EMA. At the time of typing, the GBP/JPY sits above the 20-EMA, which usually it’s a bullish signal. However, the presence of the 50, 100, and 200-EMAs, above the exchange rate would cap any rallies towards a re-test of October’s 7 high at 162.60.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY first support would be the daily pivot at 161.04. Once cleared, the next support would be the confluence of October 10 and the S1 daily pivot at around 160.46/49, followed by the S2 daily pivot at 159.94. A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of the September 30 low at 159,43 and the S3 pivot point at 159.35-43 area.
GBP/JPY Additional Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|160.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.84
|Daily SMA50
|162.22
|Daily SMA100
|163.13
|Daily SMA200
|160.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.6
|Previous Daily Low
|160.78
|Previous Weekly High
|165.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.58
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles with 0.6300 amid risk aversion Premium
The Australian dollar reached fresh 2-year lows against the greenback of 0.6274 as fears dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week. Poor Australian data piles up pressure on the Aussie.
EUR/USD loses ground for a fourth consecutive day Premium
After a relatively busy Monday, the EUR/USD pair settled at around the 0.9700 level. Fundamental headlines kept striking the shared currency as speculation mounted of another 75 bps rate hike in the US.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
XRP Price Prediction: Lock in the gains now before it's too late
XRP price is retracing its steps after rising to $0.5477 over the weekend. Its peers, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), showed strength early Monday but quickly resumed their dominant sluggish movements.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger than expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Federal Reserve’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy. The Conference Board now predicts a 96% chance of a recession in the US within the next 12 months.