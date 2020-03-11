GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Five-month-old support trendline in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY remains depressed around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its August-October 2019 upside.
  • Sustained trading below 200-day SMA gradually directs the pair to the medium-term support line.

While portraying its another decline below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, GBP/JPY seesaws around 134.15 during Thursday’s Asian session.

Although oversold RSI conditions repeatedly offer pullback moves to the pair, it's sustained trading below 200-day SMA, currently at 137.65, restrict near-term upside.

Should there be a clear break of 137.65, November 2019 low near 139.30 and 140.00 round-figure can return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upward sloping trend line since October 2019, at 132.65, can offer nearby support during the quote’s further declines.

In a case where the bears dominate past-132.65, October month low near 130.40 will be their favorite.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 134.03
Today Daily Change -2.36
Today Daily Change % -1.73%
Today daily open 136.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.8
Daily SMA50 141.96
Daily SMA100 141.7
Daily SMA200 137.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.22
Previous Daily Low 133.71
Previous Weekly High 139.19
Previous Weekly Low 136.44
Previous Monthly High 144.96
Previous Monthly Low 137.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 135.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.34

 

 

