GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Failure at 153.00 opens the door for sellers eyeing the 200-DMA

- GBP/JPY declines for three days in a row, accumulating losses of almost 1%.
- GBP/JPY is trading sideways but slightly tilted to the downside, as sellers eye the 200-DMA.
GBP/JPY extends its losing streak to three consecutive days, down some 0.01%, trading at 152.44 during the day at the time of writing. On Tuesday, the pair failed to break strong resistance around 153.60, collapsing on Wednesday, in a hotter-than-expected US inflation reading, dipping down to the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 152.57.
On Thursday, during the Asian session, the GBP/JPY cross-currency pair failed to recover the 153.00 level amid mild risk-on market sentiment. Furthermore, weaker than expected UK macroeconomic data, which investors slightly ignored, dented the British pound prospects, favoring Japanese yen bulls.
That said, the GBP/JPY pair would remain trapped within the 152.60-153.00 range as investors wait for a fresh impetus to take action.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
As of writing, the pair is trading beneath the Wednesday low (152.57), printing a fresh monthly low. Furthermore, the GBP/JPY pair left behind the shorter time-frames DMA’s, and GBP/JPY sellers turn their attention towards the 200-DMA lying at 151.97. If sellers reclaim the latter, the first demand zone would be the 151.00 psychological level. A breach of that level would expose an upslope support trendline that travels from July 20 low towards the September 21 low near the 150.00 area.
Contrarily, GBP/JPY buyers, if they would like to regain control, will need a daily close above the 50-DMA at 153.17. In that outcome, key supply zones would be exposed. The first supply zone would be the November 5 high at 153.77, followed by the psychological resistance level at 154.00.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|152.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.71
|Daily SMA50
|153.25
|Daily SMA100
|152.66
|Daily SMA200
|152.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.74
|Previous Daily Low
|152.58
|Previous Weekly High
|156.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.81
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.61
