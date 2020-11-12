GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Fades upside break of 50-day SMA, eyes UK GDP

- GBP/JPY extends pullback from nine-week high, refreshes intraday low.
- Consolidation takes clues from RSI conditions, October high on the bears’ radar.
- UK Q3 GDP could reverse the previous -19.8% figures with +15.8% growth.
GBP/JPY drops to the day’s low of 138.94, currently down 0.25% around 138.97, during pre-London open trading on Thursday. The Pound cross rose to the highest since September 07 the previous day before reversing from 140.32 amid overbought RSI.
Although failures to keep 140.00 directs the sellers towards the October month’s high near 137.85/80, any further weakness could be tamed by the 50-day SMA near 136.50.
It should also be noted the late August bottom near 138.25 and the 138.00 round-figure add filters to the south.
Meanwhile, the 140.00 threshold and the 140.50 becomes the key hurdle to the north before directing GBP/JPY bulls towards the September high near 142.41.
Other than the technicals, which suggest further weakness of the quote, the preliminary readings of the UK’s third-quarter (Q3) GDP will also be the key catalyst to watch.
Read: When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|139.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.62
|Daily SMA50
|136.55
|Daily SMA100
|136.81
|Daily SMA200
|135.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.32
|Previous Daily Low
|139.21
|Previous Weekly High
|137.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.87
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875
Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.