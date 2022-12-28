- GBP/JPY has slipped sharply after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 162.00.
- The pound Sterling has sensed selling pressure above the 200-EMA around 162.00.
- The RSI (14) has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The GBP/JPY pair has sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of 161.50 in the early Tokyo session. Broadly, the cross has dropped firmly after failing to hold the crucial resistance above 162.00. The asset is facing the heat after a four-day winning streak despite the expression of an accommodative policy stance by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in its summary of opinions.
GBP/JPY has witnessed a steep sell-off after failing to sustain above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 162.13 on an hourly scale. The cross has dropped to near the 20-EMA around 161.38 and is likely to remain on tenterhooks ahead. On a broader note, potential support is plotted from December 21 high of around 161.00.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum has been terminated, for now, however, the upside bias has not been lost yet.
For an upside, the pair needs to overstep December 28 high at 162.34, which will send the cross toward November 11 low and December 2 low around 163.00 and 164.00 respectively.
Alternatively, a breakdown of December 21 high around 161.00 will drag the asset toward December 26 low at 160.19, followed by December 21 low at 159.50.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|160.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.85
|Daily SMA50
|166.48
|Daily SMA100
|164.53
|Daily SMA200
|163.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.95
|Previous Daily Low
|160.19
|Previous Weekly High
|167.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.6
|Previous Monthly High
|170.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
