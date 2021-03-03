GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes to regain 150.00 ahead of British budget

- GBP/JPY takes bids near intraday high, battles one-week-old hurdle.
- Sustained trading above key SMA, trend lines join hopes of easy British budget to favor bulls.
- Horizontal area from mid-February adds to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY refreshes intraday high with 149.20 figures during the early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote justifies high hopes from today’s UK budget, backed by official hints to do “whatever it takes”.
Also on the positive side could be the strong RSI and successful trading above the key short-term support line, SMA.
However, a one-week-old horizontal area surrounding 149.20-25 questions the pair’s run-up to the yearly peak of 150.44. On its way up, GBP/JPY may catch a breather around the 150.00 threshold.
It should be noted that the quote’s sustained rise past-150.44 will have to cross April 20, 2018 low near 150.65-70 before extending the gains.
Meanwhile, 50-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line from early February, respectively around 148.65 and 148.15, restrict the short-term downside of the GBP/JPY.
Also acting as the key immediate support is a region comprising multiple levels marked since February 16 around 147.40-45.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|149.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.66
|Daily SMA50
|143.48
|Daily SMA100
|140.72
|Daily SMA200
|138.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.2
|Previous Daily Low
|148.12
|Previous Weekly High
|150.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.41
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
