GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends resistance breakout towards 185.00 on mixed BoE, BoJ concerns

- GBP/JPY stretches previous rebound from monthly support to cross one-week-old resistance line, edges higher of late.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI conditions add strength to recovery moves toward 50-SMA.
- 200-SMA acts as an extra filter towards the south.
GBP/JPY remains on the front foot for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday high near 184.70 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair extends the previous day’s rebound from the horizontal support comprising multiple levels marked since early August amid mixed concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Although BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent cited the need for higher rates due to the wage pressure at the Jackson Hole Symposium, his economic outlook seems to challenge the hawks and the British Pound (GBP) optimists.
On the other hand, BoJ Governor Governor Kazuo Ueda cited a bit below target Japan inflation to defend the currently ultra-easy monetary policy.
Additionally, bullish MACD signals and the upward-sloping RSI (14), not overbought, also underpin the upside bias about the GBP/JPY pair.
With this, the cross-currency pair appears well-set to prod the 50-SMA hurdle of around 185.15. That said, the 185.00 round figure restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/JPY pair.
In a case where the GBP/JPY remains firmer past 185.15, the yearly high marked in August at around 186.80 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a downside break of the previous resistance line stretched from August 22, close to 183.90 by the press time, can drag the GBP/JPY prices toward the aforementioned horizontal support near 183.30.
Following that, the 200-SMA level of 182.70 acts as the final defense of the pair buyers.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|184.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.83
|Daily SMA50
|182.66
|Daily SMA100
|176.84
|Daily SMA200
|169.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.41
|Previous Daily Low
|183.36
|Previous Weekly High
|186.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.36
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.69
