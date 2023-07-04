GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Edges lower to mid-183.00s, bullish bias remains

- GBP/JPY trades with a mild negative bias through the Asian session on Tuesday.
- Intervention fears lend some support to the JPY and exert pressure on the cross.
- The fundamental and technical setup still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two days and edges lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-183.00s and remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since December 2015 touched last Friday.
Speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the markets to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency act as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and other major central banks continues to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, lends some support to the cross and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective decline.
Furthermore, the lack of selling suggests that the strong rally witnessed since late March is still far from being over and supports prospects for an extension of the well-established uptrend. Hence, the recent range-bound price action might still be categorized as a consolidation phase. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are still flashing overbought conditions and holding back bullish traders from placing fresh bets around the GBP/JPY cross.
The aforementioned technical setup makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains. In the meantime, the multi-year peak, just ahead of the 184.00 round figure, might now act as an immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the GBP/JPY cross towards the next relevant hurdle near the 184.60 region en route to the 185.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 183.00 round figure is likely to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 182.60-182.55 horizontal support. That said, some follow-through selling could drag spot prices further towards the 182.10-182.00 area, which if broken decisively could pave the way for a slide towards the 180.55-180.50 area with some intermediate support near the 181.00 mark.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|183.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|179.72
|Daily SMA50
|174.51
|Daily SMA100
|168.96
|Daily SMA200
|166.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.76
|Previous Daily Low
|183.1
|Previous Weekly High
|183.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.69
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
