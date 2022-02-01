GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from three-week-old resistance line below 155.00

- GBP/JPY snaps five-day uptrend, stepping back from seven-day peak.
- Steady RSI can keep buyers hopeful until breaking 153.50 support confluence.
- 20-DMA adds to the upside filters before directing buyers to January tops.
GBP/JPY pares recent gains around 154.65, retreating from a short-term resistance line ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair not only prints the first daily loss in six days but also eases from the highest levels since January 20, flashed the previous day.
Given the steady RSI conditions, the pair’s latest pullback from the short-term resistance line may aim to retest the 154.00 threshold.
However, a convergence of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA, near 153.50, will challenge GBP/JPY bears afterward.
Following the quote’s weakness past 153.50, January’s low near 152.90 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-October upside, near 152.50, will be in focus.
Should GBP/JPY buyers manage to cross the immediate trend line hurdle near 154.90, the 155.00 round figure and the 20-DMA level of 155.60 will act as validation points for the pair’s further upside towards the January 2021 peak of 157.71.
Overall, GBP/JPY remains on the recovery moves above the key moving averages despite the latest pullback.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|154.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.7
|Daily SMA50
|153.48
|Daily SMA100
|153.48
|Daily SMA200
|153.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.33
|Previous Daily Low
|154.39
|Previous Weekly High
|154.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.91
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
