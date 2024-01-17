GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from six-week peak ahead of UK CPI, bullish bias remains

- GBP/JPY pulls back after rising to over a one-month top, though the downside seems limited.
- Bets that the BoE will cut rates sharply in 2024 undermine the GBP and exert some pressure.
- Dovish BoJ expectations and a bullish technical setup should limit losses ahead of the UK CPI.
The GBP/JPY cross retreats from its highest level since December 4, around the 186.35 area touched during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak. Spot prices, however, lack any follow-through selling and currently trade just below the 186.00 mark, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders look to UK Consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
Heading into the key data risk, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is unlikely to pivot away from its ultra-dovish policy settings continue to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY) and act as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Meanwhile, slower wage growth in the UK reinforced market expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates sharply this year. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP).
From a technical perspective, the recent solid rebound from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent breakout through the 100-day SMA favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This further validates the constructive setup and suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross remains to the upside.
Hence, any meaningful downside might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 185.40-185.35 region. This should help limit the downside for the GBP/JPY cross near the 185.00 psychological mark. That said, some follow-through selling could expose the weekly swing low, around mid-184.00s, below which spot prices could weaken further below the 184.00 round-figure mark and challenge the 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 183.50 zone.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a move beyond the 186.35 region, or the monthly peak, before placing fresh bets. The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to reclaim the 187.00 mark with some intermediate resistance near the 186.75-186.80 zone. The upward trajectory could extend further and lift spot prices to the next relevant barrier near the 187.55-187.60 region. en route to the 188.00 round figure and a multi-month top, around the 188.65 area touched in November.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|186.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.44
|Daily SMA50
|184.03
|Daily SMA100
|183.47
|Daily SMA200
|180.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.19
|Previous Daily Low
|184.98
|Previous Weekly High
|186.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.76
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|185.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|186.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price hangs near weekly low, bears await a sustained break below 50-day SMA
Gold price languishes near the weekly low amid the underlying bullish tone around the USD. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck. The geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes could limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Fan token pioneer Chiliz price rallies 18% in a day, causing largest liquidations in three months
Chiliz price rallied over the past 24 hours to become one of the biggest gainers of the week. The cryptocurrency, while it might have brought profits to many investors, also caused losses to many traders who were pining for a crash in price.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.