GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Drops 25 pips, 141.00 is key hurdle

- The GBP/JPY bulls struggle to establish a foothold above 141.00.
- The Jan. 5 low is the level to beat for the bears.
GBP/JPY trades near 140.70 at press time, having clocked a high of 140.95 early Monday.
The daily chart shows 141.00 is the level to beat for the bulls. The pair has failed at least four times to keep gains above that level over the past two weeks.
A 4-hour close higher would signal a continuation of the rally from the September low of 133.00 and open the doors for 142.71 (Sept. 1 high).
The bias would turn bearish if the pair finds acceptance under the higher low of 139.51 created on Jan. 5.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.70
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|140.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.98
|Daily SMA50
|139.02
|Daily SMA100
|138.06
|Daily SMA200
|136.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.38
|Previous Daily Low
|140.74
|Previous Weekly High
|141.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.51
|Previous Monthly High
|141.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains heavy, around 0.77 amid notable USD strength
AUD/USD remains under intense selling pressure despite upbeat Chinese inflation figures. The aussie is weighed down by notable US dollar strength, courtesy of the rally in Treasury yields on stimulus hopes. US-Sino tensions also underpin the greenback.
Gold bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line
Gold remains on the back foot despite recent corrective pullback. Sustained break of 200-day SMA, most bearish MACD in six weeks favor gold sellers.The $1,800 threshold can offer intermediate support.
GBP/USD extends losses to test 1.3500 amid US dollar's demand
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3500, having extended declines for the fourth straight session on Monday. The US dollar remains strongly bid across the board amid the downbeat market mood while higher Treasury yields also support the greenback. Focus on Bailey's speech.
A riotous start to January and what to expect for the week ahead
The riots in Capitol Hill and the storming of the Capitol building by disgruntled Trump supporters will no doubt be written into the history books of tomorrow, however financial markets shrugged the events off and viewed them not as a potential coup.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.