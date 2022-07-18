- GBP/JPY prints four-day uptrend inside weekly ascending trend channel.
- Gradually rising RSI, sustained trading above 100-SMA favor bulls.
- Convergence of the previous resistance line, channel’s support offers a tough nut to crack for sellers.
GBP/JPY grinds higher around 164.50 heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair keeps Thursday’s upside break of the monthly resistance line, now support, inside an ascending trend channel from July 06.
In addition to the trend line breakout, the pair’s successful trading above the 100-SMA joins a firmer RSI (14) to keep buyers hopeful.
That said, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June 16-21 upside, near 164.85, appears immediate hurdle for the pair traders to watch before directing bulls to the stated channel’s upper line, at 165.80 by the press time.
Should GBP/JPY bulls keep reins past 165.80, multiple hurdles around 167.00 can test the upside momentum ahead of highlighting the tops marked in June around 167.85 and 168.75.
Meanwhile, the 100-SMA level of 164.12 restricts the immediate downside of GBP/JPY before the 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 163.90.
It’s worth noting, however, that the pair’s declines past 163.90 appear difficult as a confluence of the resistance-turned-support and lower line of the stated channel highlights 163.15 as the key support.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|164.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.61
|Daily SMA50
|163
|Daily SMA100
|161.41
|Daily SMA200
|157.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.71
|Previous Daily Low
|163.65
|Previous Weekly High
|165.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.84
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
