GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Downside correction intact while below 150.50/70

- GBP/JPY on corrective mode finds support at 149.00.
- More losses seem likely; below 149.00, the next target stands near 148.20.
The GBP/JPY retreated further from multi-year highs and bottomed at 149.09, the lowest level since March 4. It then rebounded, losing momentum near the 150.00 area.
It is hovering around 149.70 with the negative momentum intact and in place. The short-term bias favors more losses. A break under 149.00 would target 148.20.
The negative bias will persist as long as GBP/JPY remains below the 150.50/70 area containing a trendline, the 20-SMA in four-hour charts, and a previous support. A recovery above would alleviate the bearish pressure, probably allowing some consolidation.
GBP/JPY four hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.81
|Today Daily Change
|-1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|150.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.34
|Daily SMA50
|146.43
|Daily SMA100
|142.78
|Daily SMA200
|139.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.03
|Previous Daily Low
|150.28
|Previous Weekly High
|152.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.57
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
