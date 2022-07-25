- GBP/JPY rallies 200 pips and hit a daily high at 165.08.
- The British pound got bolstered by an upbeat market mood, despite soft US data reigniting recession fears.
- GBP/JPY to remain range-bound after fulfilling a double-bottom price target at 164.50.
The GBP/JPY erases last Friday’s losses and is gaining close to 1% on Monday, amidst an improved market mood with US equities rising, ahead of US mega-tech companies reporting earnings after US data further reinforces a recessionary scenario. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 164.70.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY is still upward biased due to sellers being unable to keep prices below the 50-day EMA at 163.62. It is also worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) spiked from negative territory, and it’s about to break above the RSI’s 7-day SMA, around 52.41, which would exacerbate and open a move towards the July 21 high at 165.98. However, the GBP/JPY would be vulnerable to selling pressure unless the latter is achieved.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
The GBP/JPY 1-hour chart shows the pair formed a double-bottom around the 163.00 area, bolstering the cross, which rallied close to 200 pips. On its way north, the GBP/JPY pierced the 100-hour EMA at 164.90 before retreating above the 200-hour EMA at 164.68. However, due to RSI about to enter overbought conditions and price action lacking the strength to pierce the 165.00 late in the New York session, it would keep the pair range bound.
The GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the July 25 high at 165.08. Break above will expose the confluence of the July 21 high and the R2 pivot around 166.00. On the flip side, the GBP/JPY first support would be the R1 daily pivot point at 164.58. Once cleared, the next support would be the 163.97-164.12 area, followed by the daily pivot point at 163.79.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.70
|Today Daily Change
|1.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|163.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.23
|Daily SMA50
|163.57
|Daily SMA100
|161.97
|Daily SMA200
|158.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.15
|Previous Daily Low
|163.01
|Previous Weekly High
|166.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.01
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
