GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Dives to over 1-week lows, bulls trying to defend 135.00 mark

- GBP/JPY remained under some intense selling pressure for the fourth straight session.
- A break below 135.60-50 support might have shifted the bias back in favour of bears.
- Mixed indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth straight session on Thursday and dived to over one-week lows, around the key 135.00 psychological mark.
The cross extended its sharp rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance – extending from mid-December swing highs – and broke below important support near the 135.60-50 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have corrected from higher levels – are still holding in the bullish territory. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Moreover, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and have moved on the verge of breaking below the 30.00 mark on the 4-hourly chart.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait to a sustained weakness below the 135.00 mark before traders start positioning for further weakness towards the 134.00 mark en-route the next major support near the 134.70 region.
On the flip side, the 135.50-60 support breakpoint now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might lift the cross back above the 136.00 mark, towards testing the 136.35-40 resistance.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Techincal levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.16
|Today Daily Change
|-1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.02
|Today daily open
|136.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.76
|Daily SMA50
|133.53
|Daily SMA100
|135.84
|Daily SMA200
|137.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.42
|Previous Daily Low
|136.47
|Previous Weekly High
|139.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.73
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
