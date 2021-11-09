GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Defends 153.00 inside key EMA envelope

- GBP/JPY wavers inside short-term trading range, recently bounced off range support.
- 100-day, 50-day EMAs restrict immediate moves amid descending RSI line, not oversold.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels also challenge the bears of late.
GBP/JPY consolidates the previous day’s losses around 153.07 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair bounces off the 100-day EMA while staying inside the weekly trading range below 50-day EMA. Also acing as trade filters are the key Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) levels of the late September-October upside.
Even so, descending RSI line, not oversold, keeps GBP/JPY sellers hopeful of breaking the immediate 100-day EMA support of 152.90 and battle with the 61.8% Fibo. level surrounding 152.50 for further downside.
In a case where the quote remains weak past 152.50, the mid-September lows near 150.80 and the 150.00 psychological magnet will lure the GBP/JPY bears before the yearly bottom of 148.45 marked in July.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially poke the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 153.60 before challenging the 50-day EMA, around 153.80 at the latest.
Even if the GBP/JPY buyers manage to cross the 153.80 hurdle, 38.2% Fibo. and a descending trend line resistance from October 21, respectively around 154.45 and 155.50, will question the quote’s further advances.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|153.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.87
|Daily SMA50
|153.19
|Daily SMA100
|152.7
|Daily SMA200
|151.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.66
|Previous Daily Low
|152.71
|Previous Weekly High
|156.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.81
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.88
