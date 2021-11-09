GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Daily support is vunerable from H1 perspective

- GBP/JPY bears are lurking below a key hourly counter trendline.
- From a longer-term perspective, a correction to the upside could be in the making.
GBP/JPY suffered a heavy blow last week, dropping to almost a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bullish impulse. At this juncture, the price is meeting the neckline of the W-formation and is starting to consolidate. This makes for tricky grounds for bears seeking a lower low on the shorter time frames, for an upside correction could be imminent. The following illustrates this from a weekly perspective:
GBP/JPY weekly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
From a daily perspective, as illustrated in the chart above, the price is attempting to move lower and for a deeper test of the weekly supporting territory, but so far to no avail. However, given that it has already broken the 61.8% Fibo of the prior daily rally's range, the 78.6% Fibo located at 152.40 is in range.
GBP/JPY H1 chart
From an hourly perspective, the resistance structure is compelling around the 10-EMA and the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the latest bearish impulse near 153 the figure. However, the M-formation's neckline could come under pressure should counter-trendline give-out to the correction which has a confluence of the 61.8% Fibo near 153.25. If the counter-trendline holds and bears move in, then 152.50 could be an attractive target for the downside which is a -61.8% Fibo of the current range of the latest hourly correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
