GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains around mid-151.00s, 100-hour SMA

- An offered tone around the JPY assisted GBP/JPY to gain some traction on Wednesday.
- Bulls now seemed struggling to lift the cross above the 100-hour SMA support breakpoint.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the central bank meetings.
The GBP/JPY cross edged higher during the Asian session and built on the previous day's goodish rebound from four-day lows, around the 150.80-75 region. The cross was last seen hovering around mid-151.00s and was supported by an offered tone surrounding the Japanese yen.
The uptick, however, lacked any follow-through and struggled to lift the GBP/JPY cross back above 100-hour SMA. This is closely followed by a short-term ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 152.00 mark, which should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly charts haven't been supportive of any firm intraday direction. Moreover, RSI (14) on the daily chart is still holding in the overbought territory and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank events. The Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan is scheduled to meet on Friday.
In the meantime, momentum beyond the 100-hour SMA is likely to remain capped near the 152.00 support-turned-resistance. That said, some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 151.25 horizontal level. This is closely followed by 200-hour SMA support, around the 151.00 mark, which if broken decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further weakness.
The GBP/JPY cross might then turn vulnerable to break below the overnight swing lows, around the 150.80-75 region and accelerate the slide to challenge the 150.00 psychological mark. The momentum could eventually drag the cross to the 149.70-65 next relevant support.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|151.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.56
|Daily SMA50
|145.58
|Daily SMA100
|142.14
|Daily SMA200
|139.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.78
|Previous Daily Low
|150.79
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.56
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session.
Bitcoin recovery has legs to retake $58,000
Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late. The cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.