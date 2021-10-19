GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to gains above 157.00

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/JPY remains firm on Tuesday towards the initial European session.
  • Bulls negate the previous day’s sluggish momentum.
  • The momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone, throws caution for aggressive bids.

The GBP/JPY cross-currency pair edges higher on Tuesday. The pair remains pressured below 157.40.  At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 157.11, up 0.11% for the day.

GBP/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair had been trading in a broad trading range of 149.00 and 154.00 for six months, before breaking the range on October 11. The pair peaked near to a fresh four-year high of 157.41 in just a span of five days on Friday. 

If the price breaks above the intraday’s high it could again test 157.41. The  Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) trades in the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would bring the June 2016 high of 160.67 nearer to the GBP/JPY bulls.

Alternatively, on the reverse side of the trade, the downside target appears at 156.00 and the 155.00 horizontal support zone. Next, the GBP/JPY bears would seek Thursday’s low around 154.65.  

GBP/JPY additional levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 157.1
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 156.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 152.35
Daily SMA50 151.78
Daily SMA100 152.5
Daily SMA200 150.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 157.39
Previous Daily Low 156.62
Previous Weekly High 157.42
Previous Weekly Low 152.74
Previous Monthly High 152.85
Previous Monthly Low 148.96
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 156.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 157.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 156.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 156.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 155.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 157.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 157.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 158.11

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near the 1.3770-1.3780 zone below the bearish slopping line. MACD signals upside momentum with the underlying bullish sentiment.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes $1,780 amid recent USD weakness

Gold eyes $1,780 amid recent USD weakness

Gold prices lock in some fresh gains above $1,770 amid a recent pullback in the greenback. The US benchmark Treasury yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.57% losses, which weigh on the greenback.  A lower USD valuation enhances the appeal of the precious metal for the other currencies holders. 

Gold News

Litecoin on the cusp of 26% breakout

Litecoin on the cusp of 26% breakout

Litecoin price is on the penultimate leg of a technical formation that will catalyze a quick bull rally. LTC needs to clear one critical hurdle to kick-start a run-up to levels last seen more than a month ago. Litecoin price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since Oct 13.

Read more

Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures