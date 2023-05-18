Share:
  • GBP/JPY rises to a fresh weekly high of 172.16, supported by a breakout from a falling wedge pattern.
  • Upside targets include resistance levels at 173.00 and the psychological barrier at 175.00, with 2016 high at 177.87 as the ultimate target.
  • A potential double-top formation could be confirmed if GBP/JPY breaks the May 11 daily low of 167.84.

GBP/JPY rose to a fresh weekly high of 172.16 after a confirmed upbreak of a falling wedge, a bullish chart pattern, though it fell shy of achieving a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 172.33. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 172.07 as the Asian session begins.

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart shows that the GBP/JPY is upward biased, though it remains shy of testing the YTD high, which could pave the way for further upside. Noteworthy that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is registering lower peaks contrarily to GBP/JPY’s price action, achieving higher highs. That means a negative divergence is forming between price action and oscillators, warranting of further losses.

Additionally, the GBP/JPY could be forming a double-top, which could be confirmed once the pair cracks the May 11 daily low of 167.84.

If GBP/JPY cracks the YTD high, the next resistance would be 173.00, and the psychological barrier 175.00. A breach of the latter will clear the path to test the 2016 high at 177.87.

Conversely, a GBP/JPY’s fall below 172.00 could pave the way for a correction. Firstly, the GBP/JPY could dip toward the May 16 high at 170.83. Once cleared, the next demand area would be the 170.00 figure, followed by the confluence of the falling-wedge top trendline and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 169.50-70 area.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

GBP/JPY Daily chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 172.09
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 171.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 169.2
Daily SMA50 165.77
Daily SMA100 163.11
Daily SMA200 163.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 172.01
Previous Daily Low 170.12
Previous Weekly High 171.18
Previous Weekly Low 167.84
Previous Monthly High 171.18
Previous Monthly Low 162.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 171.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 170.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 170.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 169.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 168.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 172.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 173.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 174.48

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

