GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Challeges to further recovery remain on the cards

- GBP/JPY remains mildly positive after two days of gains.
- 21-day and 50-day SMA join a two-month-old falling trend line to challenge the bulls.
- Lows marked in January-February limit immediate declines.
GBP/JPY holds the modest bid tone while flashing 142.23 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair remains positive after two days of gains. However, multiple key resistances stand tall to challenge the buyers.
21-day SMA around 142.67 acts as the first upside barrier, followed by a multi-day-old descending trend line from December 13, at 142.75, as well as 50-day SMA near 142.90, to check the pair’s recent recovery.
If at all the quote registers a daily closing beyond 142.90, it will need a sustained break beyond 143.00 round-figure to take aim at the yearly top surrounding 144.60.
Meanwhile, the weekly low near 144.20 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of pushing them to 140.93/82 area including bottoms marked in the current month and also in January.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s declines below 140.82 may take a rest near 140.00 psychological magnet.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|141.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.74
|Daily SMA50
|142.88
|Daily SMA100
|140.46
|Daily SMA200
|137.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.1
|Previous Daily Low
|141.24
|Previous Weekly High
|143.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.93
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?
Considering China’s recent influence over New Zealand’s economy, the central bank is bound to accept downside risks to the economy based on the coronavirus outbreak. However, the extent to which it can affect the RBNZ policy, at now and in the future, will be the key to follow.
AUD/USD awaits clear direction to extend recovery gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD stays within the four-hour-old range, between 0.6707 and 0.6716, while taking rounds to 0.6715 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Coronavirus risk remains on the cards while the US fundamentals are yet on the top of the major economies.
USD/JPY: bulls seeking a break through the psychological 110 level
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.77 between a range of 109.74 and 109.96 with bulls seeking a break the 110 handle on improved risk sentiment and a strong US dollar.
Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede
Gold prices seesaw near $1,567, following the decline to the intra-day low of $1,566, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers the second day of declines based on the recent recovery in trade sentiment.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.